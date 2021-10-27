Aryan Khan bail plea adjourned till Thursday

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned till Thursday afternoon the ongoing hearing in the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, whose arguments were completed.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will respond to the defence arguments at 3 p.m. on Thursday.



Accordingly, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha will spend another night in judicial custody.



--IANS

qn/vd