Aryan bail plea: Bombay HC to continue hearing on Wednesday

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Tuesay adjourned till Wednesday the ongoing hearing in the bail application of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in the cruise party case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.



Making a forceful plea for bail to Aryan Khan, his lawyer and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the star-son was a special invitee to the ship through event manager Prateek Gaba.



Both Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant were caught before they boarded the ship on October 2, nothing was recovered from Aryan and the Narcotics Control Bureau has noting to show he consumed anything (drugs), he said.



"He was arrested on October 3 and his statement recorded. There was no occasion to arrest my client (Aryan), short and simple," Rohatgi said before a bench of Justice N.W. Sambre.



He pointed out that even though the NCB officers are not police officers, they exercise police powers, and citing a precedent, said that confessions given to them are inadmissible as evidence.



--IANS

qn/vd