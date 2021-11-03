Arvind Kejriwal flaunting his Hindu side before polls: UP Dy CM

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the former has adopted the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is now trying to flaunt his Hindu side before the polls.



Talking to IANS, Maurya said: "Whoever wants to come to Ayodhya, witness Ram Lalla, can do it. We are not stopping anyone from doing so. However, I want to remind the hypocrites trying to flaunt their Hindu side now, that they never visited Ayodhya or mentioned Ram Temple or supported the kar sevaks before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014."



Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Maurya said: "People who never visited temples, observed Roza and attended Iftar parties, they now bow their heads before Lord Ram."



He added: "Since the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the AAP members have been trying to embrace our ideology. They are, therefore, wearing their devoutness on their sleeves right before the polls. This, in a way, is the victory of the BJP."



Maurya had come to Ayodhya to participate in the historic 'Deepotsav' programme.



Talking about the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations, he said: "I am a servant of Lord Ram and it is a matter of pride and satisfaction for me that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is speeding up. I am also happy that every year 'Deepotsav' is organised in the city of Lord Ram. Since 2017, we have had grand plans for 'Deepotsav' celebrations. This year also we set a new record by lighting 9 lakh diyas."



