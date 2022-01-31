Arunachal youth who was handed over to Indian Army by Chinese PLA returns home

Itanagar, Jan 31 (IANS) The Indian Army on Monday handed over Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron to his family four days after the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the Indian youth to the Army nine days after he went missing.



Taron, who went missing while hunting along the India-China border since January 18, was accorded a grand reception by the Tuting (Zido) villagers specially the women after he was handed over to his family in the presence of the local leaders and Upper Siang District Additional Deputy Commissioner Starlie Jamoh. Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, who on January 19 first informed about the missing Taron, on Monday tweeted: "Shri Miram Taron, who was abducted by PLA was given a warm welcome back to Tuting (Zido) by Shri Starlie Jamoh, ADC, ZPM Shri Pema Lepsie, Panchayat leaders & public of Tuting and the Indian Army today."



A resident of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, Taron, aged 19 years, went missing while hunting from Shiyung La in Bishing Area of the Indian territory. The Indian Army immediately approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared the identity details of Miram with the PLA. On January 27, the PLA handed over Taron to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point.



The Arunachal Pradesh government and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had approached the Centre and the Indian Army to get Taron back from across the border. The Chinese Army allegedly abducted Taron from the Indian territory where China had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018. Taron's friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of Lok Sabha (Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency) member Tapir Gao.



In September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.



--IANS

sc/bg