Arunachal to generate 3,000 MW from small, mini plants: CM

Itanagar, Dec 2 (IANS) The state-owned Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd (HPDCAPL) targets to generate 3,000 MW electricity through many small and mini hydro power projects in the state by 2030, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.



Small and stand-alone hydropower projects are the best solution to power requirements, especially in remote areas including the border outposts which are off the grid, he said.



"I have directed the Hydro Power Department to carry a survey across the state where similar power generating stations can be built. We are committed to provide power supply to every village of the state," Khandu said after inaugurating the three MW generation capacity Sumbachu Small Hydropower Project in Tawang district's Zemithang village, 92 km from the district headquarters.



He said that with the commissioning of the mini power project a dream come true for the civilian population of remote Zemithang and nearby areas as well as the Indian Army deployed in the international border.



Official documents of Central government run North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) said that there is a potentiality to generate around 70,000 MW of hydro power in Arunachal Pradesh, which is considered as a "power house of India".



--IANS

