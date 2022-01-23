Artist Urvi Sethna all set to showcase her work

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) The world is slowly but surely and cautiously getting back on its feet and so is the art world, as Urvi Sethna showcases a series of moving spaces at the House Of Creativity platform. Each of her artworks comprises two sides with equal lines. One side depicts the structured debossed drawing and the other side shows the layered collage. The drawings follow a rhythmic increment and show two distinct elements, that is the strict Debossed lines and fluid layers of collage.





Sethna is a contemporary artist, who browses artworks, buys original art or high-end prints. She will be showcasing her exclusive artwork on the platform, a project born out of the passion for creative excellence, and co-founded by Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha, and Khush Sinha.



Her work includes Moving Spaces - Ripple, Layers, Plans in Grids, etc with the different grids. All of her artwork revolves around an underlying complexity from raw handmade paper to minimum gestures.



Sethna's work is abstractionism in an urban landscape. She is exploring bi-formity and two-foldness through intersectionality and form. She explores stereoscopic objects and elements that knit over solid structures camouflaged underneath. A BFA in sculpture and an MFA in intermedia, she has exhibited widely in India and abroad; through her work, she observes the role of a rare oppidan, influenced by the urban sprawl around her.



"I have juxtaposed the cells of a grid to the structures of urban architecture through different materials and mediums. Growing in Mumbai and being surrounded by an urban environment influenced her practice and has become the subject matter for my artworks. My practice reflects and integrates the understanding of three-dimension space which is very subtle visually but has layers of complex structure hidden inside. Thus, creating pure abstract harmony devoid of any elemental representation existing in the real world. My artworks have elementary forms which result in a calming and subtle visual language. Thus, my works are a reflection of our surroundings, which is chaos and then nullifying it into order. HOC has managed to create a platform to showcase art and reach out to a newer and wider audience. Also in the process able to create a culture for visual art appreciation", said the artist.



