Art to comprehend Episteme

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANSlife) An exhibition, Episteme curated by Monica Jain, features work by 10 emerging Indian artists including Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty, Kundan Mondal, Amjum Rizve, Manish Sharma, Mainaz Bano, Tapas Biswas, Soham Raha, Sangam Vankhade, Pratik Raut, and Vijaya Chauhan exploring socio-political history through a contemporary lens via the senses at Art Centrix Space.







This is their first physical exhibition of the season; Episteme addresses relationships with respective geographical areas along with their social, political and environmental history. The artists in the show look back at objects and events within a particular historical context through a contemporary lens.



Drawing from the idea that the senses help to interpret information and truly understand concepts (or Episteme). This information varies from person to person and we can see this through each artists' interpretation of their environment through their individual works. These layered narratives question topics including ecological problems, man-made capitalist problems, colonialism, power relations, indigenous cultural practices, and new forms of communication like Braille.



Monica Jain, the curator-director of Art Centrix Space has always believed that work must be supported by specialised training. This show presents works by artists who have been educated from some of the best art universities located in the country, each with its own traditions.



Talking about the exhibition Monica notes "Art Centrix Space's vision is to work towards the development of South Asian artistic practices through exchanges, programs and curatorial interventions, to generate larger associations and viewership of Indian contemporary art. I'm delighted to present our first exhibition in a while - Episteme!"



Episteme offers viewers the first opportunity to see the Art Centrix Space's expanded space that displays site-specific installations -- the beautifully landscaped two acres precinct in South Delhi houses the main gallery space and sculpture garden. The extended and renovated space is intended to provide a stimulus to artistic and curatorial practices in Delhi. Developed as a hub for South Asian contemporary art, it will enable the gallery to build on its existing programming acting as both a gallery and a space for cultural exchange.



The exciting calendar of upcoming exhibitions includes:

* Episteme, 11 November - 11 December 2021

* BRINK, 14 December 2021 - 14 January 2022

* Circle of Life, 20 January 2022

* BRINK, India Art Fair, 3 February - 6 February 2022

* A workshop on Wood and Sculptures, in collaboration with Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art, 10 March 2022



