Art & Design festival for teens

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANSlife) India's first and only art and design festival for teenagers' goal is to recognise, uncover, and challenge the best young creative talent in the categories of crafts, graphic design, user interface/user experience, and fashion.





The event by Uable, India's first and only teen super app, is an excellent way to jumpstart a creative career. It focuses on selecting the top entries to form Uable's inaugural Art & Design Collective. The Cohort will be mentored, developed, and marketed by partner brands such as The Noice Co, Mad Cap Workshops, and others. Graphic Tablets, Premium Art Supplies, Online Courses, and tens of thousands of U-Coins to spend on Uable's U-Store are up for grabs.



The winners will get an earning a spot in Uable's Art & Design Collective, where they can grow their portfolio, engage with and learn from skilled designers and artists, and receive a head start with materials. The victors can then use the app to promote newer members of the Collective and expand their audience. On the festival's last day (January 22nd), winners can show off their work and participate in talks such as what design tools to use, how to commercialise one's art, Design and Change: Creating for a New Age-The Gen Z Aesthetic, and so on.



Steps to follow for participation



There is no entry fee.

Anyone under the age of 19, with an Indian address, can download the Uable app using the link https://uable.com/app/invite/4139301629893434908

Join the Art & Design Club!

Participate in the challenge(s) by submitting your work.

Use the app to share your creation.

Important dates to keep in mind



Jan 7th - Challenge 1

Jan 9th - Challenge 2

Jan 11th - Challenge 3

Jan 13th - Challenge 4

Jan 18th - Winners announced

Jan 19th -21st: Workshops for winners

Jan 22nd - Live streamed event with panelists



