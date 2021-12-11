This Mosque In Bengal Doesn't Use Loudspeakers During Azan To Let Children Study On Its Ground Without Disturbance

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): A mosque in Jalpaiguri's Gomirapara does not use loudspeakers during azan to avoid disturbance in the studies of children taking classes on its ground.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the West Bengal government has allowed the reopening of schools only for students between classes IX to XII. Classes for students below class IX continue to be on online mode. But most of the students in Jalpaiguri's Berubari area do not have access to smartphones to attend regular online classes.

In this situation, the teachers of Berubari Gomirapara High School went the extra mile to ensure the studies of students and prevent dropouts. They started taking offline classes on the ground of the local mosque.

Meanwhile, the Gomirapara mosque authority also decided not to use loudspeakers during Azan thanking that the sound may divert the attention of the students who study on the ground.

Speaking to ANI, Indranil Saha, a teacher in Berubari Gomirapara High School, Jalpaiguri said, "The village is adjacent to the international border. The mobile network is poor here. Further, students do not have smartphones. The state government has reopened classes between IX and XII. So we decided to provide offline classes for students of lower grades outside of the school."

"Our objective is to continue the study of every school going student to avoid dropouts. We have received very good cooperation from the mosque authorities," added Saha.

Danaraj Roy, a student said that they do not have smartphones to attend regular online classes.

"The mosque authorities are not using loudspeakers during the time of azan to avoid any disturbance," he said.

Najimul Haque, Imam of Gomirapara mosque said that COVID has been affecting the education of children. He emphasised that the education of children should be the first priority. He lauded the efforts of the teachers of Gomirapara High School.

"The initiative taken by the teachers of Gomirapara High School really helps the students to continue their studies. We are praying azan without loudspeakers so that noise-free classes can be run on our ground. We have no issue with that and requested teachers to continue the classes in future. Without education, we cannot develop our country. We believe education is first, religion secondary," said Imam Najimul Haque.

Bapi Haque, a villager said, "It is great that students get a chance to continue their study when they are still not allowed in the school. We switch off our mosque loudspeakers during the azan to avoid any disturbance." —ANI