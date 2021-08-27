Smriti Irani Addresses The First Ever G20 Ministerial Conference On Women’s Empowerment

Smt. Smriti Irani Reaffirms India’s Commitment Towards Addressing Gender & Women Centric Issues Through Mutual Cooperation



Union WCD Minister Conveys India’s Solidarity With The G20 For Promoting Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment Amongst Partner Countries

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Irani addressed the First ever G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment which was held at Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy in a hybrid format yesterday. The Union Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment towards addressing gender and women centric issues through mutual cooperation. The Minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken in India by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led government towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare and strengthening women’s safety & security.

Smt. Smriti Irani during her address also conveyed India’s solidarity with the G20 for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment amongst partner countries and joined the Gender Equality Ministers of the G20 in committing to promote gender equality and empowerment of women through cooperation and coordination at all relevant fora.

G20 Conference on Women Empowerment acknowledged the common objectives and shared responsibilities to advance the goals of equality and development of women and girls in all spheres including STEM, Financial and Digital Literacy, Environment and Sustainability.