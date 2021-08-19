SCO members discuss strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties

New Delhi: Culture ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Wednesday discussed development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, prospects for cooperation in the field of culture within the groups including in the post-pandemic period which has enormous potential for strengthening inter-state understanding.

Union minister of state for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in the SCO Culture Ministers Meeting hosted by Tajikistan during its ongoing Chairmanship of the SCO in 2021. Meghwal addressed participants at the meeting and presented India's perspective on cultural cooperation within the SCO.

Meghwal mentioned India's association with the SCO as a member state and commitment towards mutual support and cooperation in the field of culture.

He cited India's initiatives of online exhibition on ‘Shared Buddhist Heritage' and translation of Indian Classics in official languages of SCO (Russian and Chinese) accomplished on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting, 2020 hosted by India.

Meghwal also shared the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with his counterparts and envisioned India's journey ahead to completing the Centenary of Independence in 2047. He expressed his belief in enhanced cooperation with SCO member states based on shared values.

He appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan for its proposals for agreements on protection of cultural heritage and vocational education in culture and arts.

The culture ministers agreed upon the draft agreements on cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage and vocational education in culture and arts.

At the end of the meeting, regulations on a gala concert of the arts festivals of SCO member states was agreed upon and signed by all heads of delegations.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. It currently comprises eight member states (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) and four observer states (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia).

--IANS