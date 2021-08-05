New Delhi (The Hawk): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ministry of Culture (MoC) for ‘Cooperation in Development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat’, on 16th June 2021.

NMHC is proposed to be developed as a world class international tourist destination, the first of its kind in the country, comprising of maritime museum, light house museum, maritime theme parks, amusement parks centres, etc. It would showcase maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times by adopting an edutainment approach using the latest technology to spread awareness about India’s maritime heritage.

It is proposed to have a pavilion for each coastal State and Union Territory (UT) of India at NMHC to showcase the artefacts/maritime heritage of the specific States and Union Territories. Each coastal State and UT can present its vivid cultural identities including both tangible and intangible heritage at NMHC and represent India's cultural diversity at international level.

This information was given by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.