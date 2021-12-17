‘Kala Kumbh’ Inaugurated At KIIT & KISS

Bubaneswar (The Hawk): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) & Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) signed an MoU with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India recently to work jointly to protect, preserve and promote tribal art, craft, stories and culture through research and documentation, exhibitions of contemporary artworks, seminars, conferences, and exchange visits for the tribal artisans.

Now, the NGMA has joined hands with KIIT & KISS to organize a six-day mega artists’ workshop – ‘Kala Kumbh’ - at KISS to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the heroic lives and struggles of unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement. The workshop, the first of its kind in India, is underway under the direct supervision of Shri Adwaita Gadanayak, Director-General, NGMA from 12th to 17th December 2021. It aims to creatively showcase the legacy of India’s freedom struggle and national pride on five scrolls of 75 meters, which will form an integral part of the Republic Day celebrations 2022.

The workshop marks a unique collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defence and similar workshops will also be held in other parts of the country, informed Shri Gadanayak. “It is intended to showcase our rich cultural heritage of indigenous and contemporary visual art practices, focusing on diverse geographical locations of India. Inspiration will also be drawn from the creative illustrations in the Constitution of India wherein the artistic elements painted by Nandalal Bose and his team have imparted a distinctive appeal. It will be an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity, which is intended to be prominently represented on the large scale”, he stated.

Artists from across India including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, north-east and Andhra Pradesh are participating with artistic expressions reflecting the indigenous forms of art such as Pattachitra, Talapatrachitra, Manjusa, Madhubani and Jadupatua to name a few. KIIT & KISS has supported all artists by providing accommodation and transportation facilities. Mr. Harshvardhan Sharma, Chairman, Advisory Committee, NGMA; eminent artists Mr. Ramahari Jena and Mr. Veejayant Das are also the coordinators and mentors of the event.

Expressing happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it is a matter of pride for Odisha that such a mega artistic workshop has been organized at KIIT & KISS. Odisha is well known for its rich Art. It is a privilege for KIIT & KISS to join this event, he added. Dr. Samanta expressed special thanks to Shri Gadanayak for his initiative to organize this event at KIIT & KISS.