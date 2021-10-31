Culture Ministry Launches Three Unique Competitions

New Delhi (The Hawk): ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its journey but also to India’s social, cultural, political and economic identity.

The initiative was announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat dated 24th October 2021 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister said that “Amrit Mahotsav must be filled with colours of art, culture, songs and music”. Following three activities have been taken up which will witness larger public participation:

DeshbhaktiGeet writing

Lori writing

Rangoli making

Ministry of culture is holding a nationwide competition as #UnityInCreativity for all the above three activities starting from Tehshil/Taluka level to National level. The detailed guidelines for participation are available at ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) website amritmahotsav.nic.in. This initiative aims to encourage participation so as to ensure substantive ‘Jan bhagidaari’.

These competitions were digitally introduced to public by eminent personalities like Bharat Ratna holder LataMangeshkarji tweeted for DeshbhaktiGeet competition, Oscar winner A.R Rahman did for Lori/Lullaby writing competition and Padma Shri SudarsanPattnaik did for Rangoli making competition. Followed by Home Ministry, Ministers of Culture, various media units of M/o I & B including PIB, AIR, DD, BoC; My Gov, various honourable ministers & ministries alongwith citizens posted about it.

This competition will go on for a couple of months and there will be great rewards to the winners. Exhorting people to participate in big numbers, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region (DoNER), Sri G Kishan Reddy posted about it.

The Minister says that the Prime Minister has expressed that our 75th year of independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav should become a people’s movement. The Ministry of Culture is working with various ministries to identity such programmes and is working with communities at the grass-roots level to make it a celebration befitting the occasion.