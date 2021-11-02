Chandrasekhar Meets Artisans & Entrepreneurs At India Handicrafts Fair In Noida

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, visited the India Handicrafts Fair organised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he interacted with entrepreneurs working in traditional skill-based businesses. Urging the EPCH to establish a digital platform connecting all entrepreneurs in the sector to a wider market, the Minister said it is the vision Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote and support traditional skills and handicrafts of India.

Shri Chandrasekhar said that traditional skill-linked businesses are at the core of the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat predicated on building the strength of village-level local economies. He recommended that a digital platform be built for all handicraft artisans and entrepreneurs be linked with clients from India and the world so they can carry out transactions easily. This will not only enable ease of business in the sector but also help in achieving the Prime Minister's goal of doubling exports from India.

During the visit that lasted over three hours, the Minister discussed with entrepreneurs the availability of skilled workforce in the traditional and heritage skill-based industry. The discussion covered a range of issues including market trends in handicraft, demand in the sector, challenges faced by craftsmen and artisans and their views on how to promote this sector further. Shri Chandrasekhar also talked about the disruption caused by COVID-19 in almost all spheres of our lives, saying that although the pandemic has impacted all economies of the world, it also led to a phenomenal increase in digital adoption. He said the need to have a digital platform to connect entrepreneurs to customers is very important in the post-COVID world order.

He visited various stalls on display at the 52nd edition of IHGF Delhi Autumn 2021, including Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Karnataka and Kerala. He said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is planning targeted pilot projects for these traditional skill-linked businesses to help them expand and grow. The Minister had recently visited local handicraft clusters in Manipur, Nagaland and Jammu & Kashmir and announced projects to support them. The Minister said the Government is fully committed to promoting Indian traditional skill-linked businesses around the world and assured all entrepreneurs of complete support to help them grow.