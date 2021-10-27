Ahead Of Diwali, Bhubaneswar-Based NGO Helps Underprivileged Children In Making, Selling Their Earthen Lamps

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): A Bhubaneswar-based NGO 'Ashayen' is helping underprivileged children especially rag pickers designing earthen lamps to support their education.

"The children have been painting 'Diyas' ahead of Diwali. Around 58 children are painting diyas ahead of Diwali. We make different items according to the festivals and put them up for sale," Ratnakar, Chairman, Ashayen NGO told ANI.

"We are trying to make them self-sufficient through their skills and talents," he added.

"During different social occasions like New Year, Diwali, Rakhi, these children prepare handmade greeting cards, rakhis, lamps and other artefacts. We put them up on sale through different social media platforms and with that amount, we help the children to continue their education and livelihood," he said.

"More than 50 children are doing this kind of art and craft in five centres. So far we have made two thousand diyas and still in the process of making more," he stated.

"My father passed away early, my mother is working as a labourer, I am associated with this NGO for the last seven years. Now ahead of Diwali, we are making diyas, we also make rakhis, new year greeting cards etc during different occasions and festivals. From that, we get some funds for our education," a student at the NGO Laxmi Reddy told ANI. "We have set the target to make five thousand diyas," added another student Payal Behera. —ANI