Divided By Border, Culture Connects Bangla And Bengal: CM Mamata At Kolkata Book Fair

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the 45th Kolkata International Book Fair at Salt Lake’s Central Park.

The chief minister later named the venue Boi Mela Prangan, making it a permanent venue for the international book fair. “This will keep the brand alive,” she said.

This year being the 50th year of Liberation War of Bangladesh, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild — the organisers of the fair — have decided to give special focus to Bangladesh during this edition of the book fair.

“Bangladesh is the theme of this year’s book fair. The cordiality and connection that we share is eternal. Even though West Bengal is now a state in India and Bangladesh is an independent country, we are connected by culture and the physical division has never been able to divide the people,” said Mamata, while inaugurating the fair, which will run till March 13.

Stressing on the shared history, CM Banerjee claimed that the national anthem of both the countries were written by Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. “We both share the same slogan ‘joi Bangla’,” she added.

The Bengal chief minister also wished good health to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and extended her regards to the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh.

“The Kolkata International Book Fair and the Kolkata International Film Festival are two of the most vibrant festivals in India. The only thing missing is a music festival of international standard, and we promise to start one from next year,” Banerjee said.

Talking about the UNESCO recognition of Bengal’s Durga Puja festivals, she said, “We are proud of our heritage and the recognition. Bengal shows the way to the world and we have been doing it for ages. Bengal will always remain fresh, new and young with its heritage. We have such a rich heritage. The Bengali language is known for its richness world over and just as we are enriched with it, so is Bangladesh, on the other side of the border.”

The chief minister appealed to all concerned to end the war and restore peace at the earliest. “I do not want to talk for or against any nation... All I want is world peace. India has always stood for peace and showed the way to the world. I have written a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to pave the way for peace. My heart goes out to those who lost their lives at war,” she added. She said COVID has done enough destruction and she does not want any more negativity around.