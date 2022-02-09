Book Analyses Mountain Temples Of Central Himalayas

New Delhi: A new book analyses the construction of temple sites in the central Himalayas through the ages, their economic, social and cultural impact on the region and how they have developed as places of pilgrimage.

In “Mountain Temples & Temple Mountains: Architecture, Religion, and Nature in the Central Himalayas”, Nachiket Chanchani studies how the remote mountainous landscape around the glacial sources of the river Ganga was transformed into a region encoded with deep meaning, one approached by millions of Hindus as a primary destination of pilgrimage.

Chanchani’s study explores scores of stone edifices and steles that were erected in the central Himalayas.

As the author argues, “Through their forms, locations, interactions with the natural environment, and sociopolitical context, these lithic ensembles evoked legendary worlds, embedded historical memories in the topography, changed the mountain range’s appearance, and shifted its semiotic effect.” He draws parallel between religious locations in places such as Gujarat and certain Himalayan temples, comparing the temple architecture and related connections.

Published by Niyogi Books, “Mountain Temples & Temple Mountains” has numerous images of natural features, religious structures and temples in the Himalayan region to illustrate the author’s point of view.

He also includes information on how recent natural disasters have had an impact on the practices and management of mountain temples, including commenting on their reconstruction and revival after these natural disasters.

The book also explores many lesser known sites of worship in the region, bringing out their hidden nuances, and traces how successive rulers over the centuries promoted religious pilgrimages to these mountain temples for economic, sociocultural and religious reasons.

Interestingly, as the author points out, the British too had a part to play in this very Indian construction of religious pilgrimage.

“… Haridwar was too small to accommodate the masses that periodically gathered there. Administrators had no choice but to widen roads, enlarge gha?s, and modify the floodplain’s topography and hydrology. Outbreaks of cholera and plague on the routes leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath led colonial administrators to build field hospitals and rest houses and articulate sanitation guidelines for pilgrims and porters.

“In 1886, British authorities extended a railway line to Haridwar. Ironically, this measure promoted precisely the type of a proto-national Indian identity that colonial authorities wished to suppress,” he writes. According to Chanchani, for all its variability and visibility, “temple Hinduism is just one of many modes by which identity has been constructed and the divine has been apprehended in the central Himalayas over time”. —PTI