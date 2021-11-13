Art Alive's highlights for November-December, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANSlife) Art Alive Gallery upcoming exhibition at the Abu Dhabi Art Fair is set to take place from the 17th to 21st of November. The gallery will be exhibiting works from Paresh Maitey, The Singh Twins and Tara Sabharwal in a presentation that negotiates the idea of home through perspectives - memory, diaspora and identity.





Here are the highlights from the galleries' various exhibits



Art Alive Gallery at Hub India, Turin, Italy from November 5th, 2021



Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quadrio



Hub India is a prolific exploration of the many registers that frame Contemporary art from the Indian sub-continent, a region of central importance to South Asia and increasing significance to the global world. The multi-part project which was initiated originally for Artissima to provide an overview of the eco-system comprising galleries, institutions and artists active in India, has subsequently grown into an intelligently expansive curation that encompasses several variegations. These include Maximum Minimum, an exhibition at Artissima; Classical Radical, a tripartite museums show in collaboration with Fondazione Torino Musei - that will host the project in its museum facilities, Palazzo Madama - Museo Civico d'Arte Antica, MAO Museo d'Arte Orientale and Accademia Albertina di Belle Arti di Torino.



Featuring over 65 artists from 10 of India's leading contemporary galleries and foremost museum, supported by the Consulate General of India, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), and in collaboration with Artissima, Fondazione Torino Musei, Emami Art, Engendered and Arthub, Hub India is poised to be the largest and most significant conversation that contemporary art from India has had with the Western world in recent times.



Art Alive is delighted to be a part of Hub India at Artissima Art Fair in Turin, Italy representing three young, emerging contemporary artists, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Ghana Shyam Latua, and Teja Gavankar.



Art Alive at MAO - Museo d'Arte Orientale: 5th Nov - 5th Dec'21



Residues & Resonance



Sakti Burman

The Singh Twins

Yugalkishore Sharma



Art Alive at Accademia Albertina di Bella Arti: 5th Nov - 5th Dec'21



Multitudes & Assemblages



Sakti Burman

Laxma Goud

Paresh Maity

Chandra Bhattacharjee



UPCOMING



Art Alive Gallery at Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2021, Booth No. A9



