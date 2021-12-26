Arslan Goni: Increasing pollution of every kind is causing much harm to the environment

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The increasing level of pollution in the capital and in other parts of the world is a matter of concern for each one of us. In fact, 'Mystery Man' actor Arslan Goni says that we all need to do something about it.



"Increasing levels of pollution of every kind is causing a lot of harm to the environment. So that is something that I really care about and would urge everybody to join forces towards the effort to help Nature prosper. Even if I get something in plastic, I try to use it as many times as I can and not just throw it away. And that is also one big problem that we are facing in this country and even around the world. So yes, I'm very concerned about nature," said the actor who has done projects such as 'Jia Aur Jia' and 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hun'.



"It's extremely irrelevant and unethical to see some people trying to get attention from a cause. But yes, some celebrities genuinely also support causes and I have met a lot of such people. Not to forget the personal satisfaction one gets when they do good to someone," he adds.



