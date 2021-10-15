Arrest Singhu border killing accused: NCSC chief

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) Taking note of the brutal killing of a man on the Singhu border, the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Vijay Sampla, on Friday asked the Haryana DGP to immediately arrest the culprits.



"The incident in which a Scheduled Caste man was killed and his hand was chopped off on the Singhu border is a heinous Talibani crime," Sampla said in a statement condemning the act.



The body of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, was found hanging with a severed hand, close to the main stage of the farmers' protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning.



Sampla said that after watching the viral video of Lakhbir Singh, it seems that the activists of the farmers' organisations sitting on protest have no fear of the law.



"No matter how big the mistake, no one has the right to kill an accused," Sampla said.



"Singhu border is the main hub of the farmers' protest where leaders and workers of various farmers' organisations have deployed 24-hour security.



"Despite this security, the Dalit man was brutally beaten up and his hand was chopped off. He was brought near the same platform and then tied up with a rope and hung upside down, while the activists of farmers' organisations remained mute spectators," he said.



Sampla said it took 12 hours for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to address the media on the murder of a Dalit man.



