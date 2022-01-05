Arrest guilty in teenaged girl's murder in 24 hours: Goa TMC to police

Panaji, Jan 5 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) members on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the state police demanding the arrest of the persons involved in the alleged murder of a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on a Goa beach in August this year.



Speaking to reporters Goa TMC leader Seoula Vas said that the memorandum demanded the arrest of the person or persons involved in the alleged murder within 24 hours. The case of the mysterious death of teenager Siddhi Naik was initially described as a suicide by officials of the Calangute police station before finally registering the offence as a murder on January 2.



"These persons have to be arrested within 24 hours. The police have to pull up their socks. Whatever the previous police inspector has not done, this PI has to make up for all that. We want the name of the murderer, identity of the murderer and we want that murderer to be brought to justice," Vas told reporters after submitting the memorandum to the Calangute police in the presence of the deceased's father, Sandeep.



The 19-year-old girl, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with the Calangute police station. The body was found, in a partially clothed state, on the following day at Calangute beach. A post mortem ruled out sexual assault and murder, while identifying the cause of death as drowning.



The deceased Siddhi's father, Sandeep, had demanded that the case should be registered and investigated as a murder, raising red flags about the police investigation. Incidentally, her father subsequently joined the TMC, days after the party's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra met him and assured to pursue with the police to investigate the case as a murder.



