Around 15,000 in 15-18 yr section vaccinated in Goa so far: Health official

Panaji, Jan 4 (IANS) Around 15,000 eligible youngsters from the age of 15 to 18 years out of an eligible population of 74,192 students in Goa have been vaccinated so far, Director of state Health Services Dr Ira Almeida said on Tuesday.



"We started vaccinating the age group of 15 to 18 years. So far we have completed around 15,000 vaccinations. Our eligible population is 74,192," she said, adding that the entire segment would be vaccinated within a week's time.



While schools and colleges have been barred from taking offline classes till Janury 26, eligible students continue to be vaccinated in the educational institutions.



"We will be vaccinating healthcare workers and people with comorbidities with boosters doses from January 10," Almeida said.



--IANS

