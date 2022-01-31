Army's Northern Command bids farewell to GOC-n-C Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi

Jammu, Jan 31 (IANS) The Indian Army's Northern Command on Monday bade farewell to Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi as he relinquished the command on January 31.



"Lt Gen Joshi assumed the appointment of GOC-in-C, Northern Command at Udhampur on February 1, 2020 and he relinquishes command on January 31, 2022," a Defence statement said.



"Lt Gen Joshi was commissioned into 13 JAK RIF (Bravest of The Brave) on June 12, 1982 and later commanded the same unit. The General Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and a postgradutate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington," the statement said.



He also attended the prestigious National Defence College Course in Delhi.



"The General Officer has had command experience spanning the entire mosaic, covering all theatres. He commanded 13 JAK RIF in Operation VIJAY and PARAKRAM. The General Officer caught the attention of the nation during the Kargil War with his outstanding leadership and led his unit to unprecedented success. In Operation VIJAY under his command, the unit was awarded with a total of 37 gallantry awards including two Param Vir Chakra, eight Vir Chakra and 14 Sena Medals," the statement noted.



"The unit has also been awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Unit Citation and the 'Bravest of Brave' award. The General officer himself was awarded the VIR CHAKRA during his command of 13 JAK RIF in the operations. The General Officer has commanded an Infantry Brigade in Tangtse, Infantry Division in Karu and Corps in Leh.



He has also served as Director General Infantry and was instrumental in catalysing the modernisation drive of the Infantry. He was the Chief of Staff, Northern Command before taking over the reigns of Northern Command as Army Commander.



"The General Officer has had tenures as Instructor at Infantry School, Mhow and varied staff exposure, including staff appointment at Military Operations Directorate and as Defence Attache to Beijing (China). He has also served as Military Observer in United Nations, Angola.



"Lieutenant General YK Joshi will keep on inspiring the Officers of the Indian Army in the times to come," the statement added.



