Army rescues 14 stranded passengers in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) Fourteen civilians stranded on road blocked by snow avalanches were rescued on Tuesday by the army despite highly hostile weather in the area.



A defence statement said avalanches triggered by snow on Tuesday morning blocked the Tangdhar-Chowkibal road in Kashmir's Kupwara district and 14 civilians, including a child were stranded along with their vehicles.



"Army's avalanche rescue team from Neelum Company Operating Base under Captain Kuljot Singh along with GREF team immediately swung into action after receiving information about the stranded vehicles with passengers including women, children and elderly people.



"14 stranded civilians were rescued in this operation after the avalanche debris was cleared", a defence spokesman said.



