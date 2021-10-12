Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in J&K gunfight

Jammu, Oct 12 (IANS) The Army paid tributes to five soldiers on Tuesday who were killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.



The gunfight broke out on Monday in Jammu's Poonch district.



A defence statement said, "In a solemn ceremony held at Rajouri, rich tributes were paid to the fallen soldiers who laid down their lives during conduct of Counter Terrorist operation in general area Thanamandi on 11 October 2021.



"Wreaths were laid by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries.



"The mortal remains of Junior Commissioned Officer and four soldiers belonging to different parts of the country will be moved to their respective hometown.



"Indian Army salute the sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the motherland".



During a cordon and search operation in villages in Poonch district, hiding terrorists fired at the troops resulting in critical injuries to five soldiers, including the JCO. All the five later succumbed to the injuries.



--IANS

