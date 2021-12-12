Army officer commits suicide in J&K's Ramban district

Jammu, Dec 12 (IANS) An Indian Army officer reportedly committed suicide on Sunday in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.



Police sources said an 'Army Major shot and killed himself with his service rifle inside a camp in the Banihal town of Ramban district'.



"The exact reason that forced the officer to end his life is being found out. An FIR has been lodged in this incident", sources said.



