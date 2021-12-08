Army chopper crashes in TN, top officer on board

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) An Army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. A senior Army officer was on board. The force has not commented anything over it.



Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others.



The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.



--IANS

sk/skp/