Army chopper crashes in TN, top officer on board

Wed, 8 Dec 2021
New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) An Army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. A senior Army officer was on board. The force has not commented anything over it.

Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others.

The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.

