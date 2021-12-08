Army chopper crashes in TN, top officer on board
Wed, 8 Dec 2021 1638951578000
New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) An Army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. A senior Army officer was on board. The force has not commented anything over it.
Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others.
The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.
--IANS
sk/skp/
Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others.
The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.
--IANS
sk/skp/