Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an artiste can receive is love

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for crooning hits such as 'Buddhu sa mann', 'Tere mere', 'Boldo na zara', has completed 14 years in the music industry and he credits the love he gets from his fans for what he is today.



Talking about his 14-year journey in the industry, Armaan said: "I have nothing but gratitude and love for my family, gurus, composers, writers, music-producers and technicians who have helped me become the artiste that I am today. I'm also extremely blessed to have a fandom that celebrates milestones like these with such gusto."



He added: "A big thank you to all my fans for loving my music and giving me more reasons to pursue my passion. The greatest gift an artiste can receive is love and appreciation from his audience and I've always had that in abundance."



The completion marks the 14th anniversary of his debut song 'Bum Bum Bole' from 'Taare Zameen Par'. Before his debut, Malik had made his presence felt in reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' at 11 years of age.



As a teenager, Armaan's discography had popular songs from films such as 'Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii', 'Bhootnath', 'Ramaa: The Saviour', 'Chillar Party', 'Jai Ho', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Ungli'.



Determined to make India proud, Armaan ventured into the global music scene with songs such as 'Next 2 Me', 'Control', and 'Echo'.



According to Billboard, Armaan's single 'Next 2 Me' led both the Top Triller US and Top Global Charts. His song 'Echo' marked the confluence of Indian pop and K-Pop.



Most recently, he was revealed as among the most-talked-about musicians on Twitter in 2021 in India.



--IANS

dc/kr