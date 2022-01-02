Arko shoots for a song with Miss Korea 2021

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Music composer and songwriter Arko shot for a song with Miss Korea 2021, Tara Hong.



It is an English song written, composed and sung by Arko. The song has been directed by acclaimed director Paul Atkins who has done some creatively aesthetic projects before this.



Arko said: "It's always great to collaborate on content with passionate international artistes. We had a cross-over team and it was a ball shooting for it. The language was an issue initially but that's the beauty of it that it strengthens bonds when we try and understand through that barrier. We had a great time."



The musician reminisced about sitting over dinner and discussing things like food, culture, habits and called it "memorable".



Arko added: "The team is great and Paul Atkins is a fantastic director. Can't wait for the project to hit your screens. The result will truly be stunning. I have seen the rushes and they are very encouraging."



--IANS

dc/kr