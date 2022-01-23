Arko, Manoj Muntashir reunite for next song

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Musician Arko and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who have have worked on many memorable tracks such as 'Teri Mitti', 'Saathi Re' and 'Tere Sang Yaara' among many others, have reunited once again for a new project.



Without revealing much details, Arko said: "Manoj is one of the best lyricists our country has, and his lyrics give life to my compositions. We have had a great time working together on some of the most remembered songs in these blink-&-u-miss times."



He says it's comfortable and a beautiful experience working with Manoj because they naturally understand each other.



"My creative energy is at a peak with him around and we push each other extremely well. We are working on multiple things right now together. Can't come out with details but looking forward to sharing some news very soon.



"We try to marry melody & poetry every time, and that's been a winner so far. Love and light to all. Keep safe and stay healthy," Arko added.



