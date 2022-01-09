Arjun Yadav thrilled on his digital debut 'Woh Ek Raat'

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actor Arjun Yadav is delighted to make his digital debut with 'Woh Ek Raat'. The actor says it was fun experience shooting for the short thriller directed by Sachin Gour.



He says: "I'm really happy to be part of such interesting project. I got to challenge myself and overcome my fear of ghosts. I play Arjun, a postgraduate student who visits Sumanpur in search of old sculpture for his thesis. But somehow supernatural incidents occur on the way before the destination."



Arjun, who has featured in TV show 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran', tells as an actor he doesn't want to limit himself.



"I want to grow versatile portraying different shades onscreen. I don't want to limit myself and want to act for roles which challenges the actor inside me. I want to do action roles, sitcoms and also want to play loving roles in a family drama. Till the time my role is promising, I don't mind the medium be it television or web or be it a Bollywood movie. I'm open to all."



