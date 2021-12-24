Arjun Kapoor's hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a rib-tickling birthday message for his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor's birthday and has called him 'a storehouse of youth' and an 'everlasting beauty'.



The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Daraar' actor took to his Instagram and shared a string of pictures hilariously comparing his and Anil's age progression with the senior actor staying youthful throughout.



He captioned the pictures: "Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin, He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It's the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S.: Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!"



Arjun's other uncle, Sanjay Kapoor reacted with laugh emojis in the comment section. Casting director of the YRF camp, Shanoo Sharma also commented "Best".



Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other, the reason their chemistry came out so well in 'Mubarakan', which marked their first on-screen collaboration.



