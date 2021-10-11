Arjun Kapoor to star in 'nerve-racking' thriller 'The Lady Killer'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer. He says the film has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense.



Arjun shared an intriguing poster on Instagram on Monday. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…" with a picture of the actor.



"Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me.Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar," Arjun wrote as the caption.



The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.



