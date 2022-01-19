Arjun Kapoor never wanted to do horror comedy, 'Bhoot Police' changed his perspective

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was never really keen on exploring horror comedy but the story of 'Bhoot Police' pushed him to try his hand at the genre.



The actor said, "It's not a genre that I was looking for, script-wise. When I heard it, when I read it, what worked for me was the camaraderie between the brothers, the friction and the banter between them. So I quite liked the friction, the brotherhood and at the same time the love-hate relationship and the witty tone."



He further said, "There was a certain canvas and a certain colour created in the script itself, so my decision to say yes to the film came from the director's vision, and thankfully it came at a point where I knew the passion Saif had, also because everybody knew in the industry he is so bullish on the script."



On his camaraderie with Arjun in the film, Saif mentioned, "Arjun and I have a relationship off-camera too; he is a family friend and we have known each other for ages! On camera, we don't take each other for granted and bring out the best we can. We had a good time working together and that shows in the movie."



The film is set for its world TV premiere on Star Gold, sharing his excitement for the premiere, Arjun said, "I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy the World TV Premiere of our movie, 'Bhoot Police' on 23 January, Sunday at 8 PM on Star Gold."



The 'Ishaqzaade' actor added, "'Bhoot Police' is an ideal family watch. Usually, horror-comedies are not children-friendly. But Bhoot Police is the kind of film the whole family can watch together over dinner. It is not often that you get a film that is mildly frightening and can be watched with the whole family. The kids will definitely enjoy watching the movie with their family!"



Speaking about her role in 'Bhoot Police', Yami Gautam said, "The character Maya that I play in 'Bhoot Police' was physically challenging. We had to shoot under tough weather conditions because the cold was bitter. There were a lot of outdoor sequences and keeping the light and weather in mind, we had to pack a lot within a day, every day."



She continued, "Whenever I am in Himachal, I feel a sense of belonging; when I see the sunrise, those snow-capped mountains despite long tiring night shoots. It is my birthplace and shall always have a special place in my heart."



