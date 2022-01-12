Arjun Kapoor: I'm a director's actor, I go with my director's vision

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor maintains that he completely surrenders to the vision of a filmmaker.



The actor, who received praise for his work in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' also wants to dabble in the best of both worlds of mainstream and content heavy cinema.



Arjun says, "I'm actually a director's actor. I go with whatever my director says, I try to do justice to the role and the script. So, if today, people are loving what I have done in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', they will also need to understand that I need such films and directors to showcase nuance and layer and in depth acting."



He adds, "I was launched as a masala, mainstream hero, I have been accepted as someone who plays to the gallery and I love that. I have always been looked at as someone who is more designed for masala cinema."



Talking about the response that he has garnered for his work in Dibakar's film, he says, "This kind of outpouring of love for me hasn't happened since my debut in 'Ishaqzaade' and I'm really thankful to everyone for appreciating what I have done in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'."



He credits his director for bringing out the best in him, "I have to give a lot of credit to my director Dibakar Banerjee, who believed that I could bring the broody intensity that was required to set the mood and the tone of the film. He was there with me, beside me at every step of the way like a shining guiding light and I thank him for bringing out shades of my acting skills that even amazed me on the set."



He continues, "It's hugely humbling to entertain so many people but I also feel that if given chances like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', I would not let any filmmaker or producer down."



"Going forward, I definitely want to dabble in both these worlds of films given the overwhelming love I have received for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. It will be interesting to shock people from time to time by doing projects that they would never imagine me to pull off", he concludes.



The actor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut 'Kuttey', Ajay Bahl's 'Lady Killer' and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.



