Ariah Agarwal to play lead in web series 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Ariah Agarwal has bagged a lead role in a web show. The actress will soon be seen in a rom-com series titled 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania'.



Ariah Agarwal made her debut with the show 'Kya Haal, Mr Panchaal?'. She also worked in popular shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Prem Bandhan'. Ariah now wants to do web series and films and she is already working on a few projects, and 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania' will soon be out.



Speaking about her role in the series, Ariah says: "I play the character of a no-nonsense girl who is independent and straight forward. She is a professional photographer. The show is set in Delhi and Punjab. It's a modern day rom-com, minus the cliches of a typical rom-com."



