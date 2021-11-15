Argentines vote in mid-term polls

Buenos Aires, Nov 15 (IANS) People across Argentina voted in the mid-term elections for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, with protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



A total of 34,332,992 people were eligible to vote in the elections on Sunday at the 17,902 electoral establishments throughout the country, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The day is good for Argentinians to exercise our right. Thanks to everyone who is working so that this election is quick and federal," Minister of the Interior Eduardo de Pedro wrote on Twitter.



Voting is mandatory for people between the ages of 18 and 70 and optional for those between 16 and 18 years old or over 70.



A total of 127 out of 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for election, as well as 24 out of 72 seats in the Senate.



Protocols have been established to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including sanitization and the mandatory use of masks at polling stations and encouraging social distancing among voters.



Sunday's elections was previously scheduled to take place on October 24, but was postponed due to the pandemic.



