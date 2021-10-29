Argentina to restart int'l tourism

Buenos Aires, Oct 29 (IANS) Argentine officials said that the country is ready to reopen its borders to visitors from around the world, thanks to the progress in its vaccination drive against Covid-19,



"We can open our borders because Argentina has reached a sufficiently high vaccination threshold to ensure that life returns to normal," Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Santiago Cafiero said in a video conference with Argentina's Ambassadors overseas.



"We will continue to work jointly with the embassies, which play a central role in the continued recovery of connectivity and the promotion of our wonderful destinations," Tourism and Sports Minister Matias Lammens said at the meeting aimed at adopting measures to promote international tourism.



Since October 1, visitors from neighboring countries, such as Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, have been able to enter Argentina, and the borders will open to all as of November 1, with certain requirements such as full vaccination completed at least 14 days before arrival and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.



Argentina's tourism sector represents nearly 10 per cent of the South American country's GDP and employs more than 1 million people.



--IANS

