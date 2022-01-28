Are you reopening schools on Jan 31: HC asks T'gana govt

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it would allow the reopening of schools from January 31. The High Court sought details on plans to reopen schools, which have remained closed since Sankranti vacation from January 8.



The state government counsel replied that a decision on the matter is pending.



While schools were to reopen on January 18, the government on January 16 extended the vacation till January 30.



On Tuesday, while hearing a batch of PILs and writ petitions on Covid, Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma directed the state director for public health and family welfare, to appear on Friday.



Telangana's director for public health and family welfare GH Srinivas Rao on Friday informed the Court that the positivity rate stands at 3.16 per cent. He said that the state government has covered 77 lakh households under the fever survey.



During the course of the online hearing on Friday, the High Court Bench also directed the state government to submit a report on the measures taken to control the Covid spread in weekend markets and religious fairs.



--IANS

pvn/dpb

