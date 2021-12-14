A.R. Rahman only says what he means: Kamal Haasan on maestro

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan said that whatever Rahman spoke to people came from his heart.



At the audio launch event of 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', which was held at Kamala Cinemas on Monday, the music director of the film Radhan, during his speech, disclosed that it was music director Rahman who had first told him to turn a music director and thanked him.



Stating that when he was a sound engineer, it was Rahman who first told him 'You have music in you. You try.', music director Radhan said, "I told Rahman sir that I didn't know if I had the competence. I said, 'This is not the right time sir.' To this, Rahman sir said, 'This is the right time. Go and search'."



Responding to this piece of information during his speech, actor Kamal Haasan said, "Thanks to Rahman for giving you the courage to pursue this. Had Rahman wanted, he could have said something else and stopped you. But without doing that, he has encouraged you saying you can score music."



"I am saying this because I know him well. I know Rahman personally. Whatever he says, he says with all his heart. Otherwise, if he doesn't mean it, he will not say it at all. He is also one of those who were instrumental in sending you up this stage," Kamal told the young music director.



