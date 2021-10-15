Apprehensions in AIADMK over Sasikala planning comeback

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Opposition AIADMK, which was battered in the recent rural local body polls winning just two seats in the district panchayat unions, is now facing another major problem with the ousted general secretary of the party V. K. Sasikala trying to make a grandiose comeback.



The former confidante of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is all set to conduct a yatra crisscrossing Tamil Nadu and it would be a major step that she will be taking in the days to come to take control of the AIADMK.



Political analysts and AIADMK cadres have vouched that the disunity at the top of the party between O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami is affecting the performance of the party and that some major changes have to be implemented for the AIADMK to stay in the reckoning.



Just before the 2021 Assembly elections, Sasikala had announced that she was quitting active politics.



However, Sasikala after being released from the Bangalore central prison on January 27, 2021, was planning to enter Tamil Nadu politics in a major manner, but stiff opposition from both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami led her to rethink the decision.



It is to be noted that after the DMK government came to power in May 2021, issues began to crop up in the AIADMK with OPS and EPS issuing separate statements and news coming out of both the leaders not being in the same boat.



Sasikala was in the meantime silently speaking to estranged AIADMK leaders and cadres across Tamil Nadu and had dedicated a team of professionals at her Chennai residence for the same. However, Sasikala could not get proper backing but the drubbing in the rural local body polls in the nine districts will give her the necessary momentum.



While AIADMK is in search of a charismatic leader who can hold all factions together, Sasikala, according to party watchers may fit in the bill as she being a former confidante of Jayalalithaa has connect with the party grassroots.



Political observers are of the opinion that if the present leadership of the AIADMK does not settle their differences and enter into a unified fight against the DMK government, Sasikala taking over the reins is not far off.



R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said, "Sasikala on her own may not be charismatic but she was an aide of Jayalalithaa and knew in and out of AIADMK politics, its power centres, strengths, and weaknesses and it is not difficult for her to take over the party mantle. If OPS and EPS do not settle their dispute, then it is only a matter of time for Sasikala and her family to take charge of the party."





