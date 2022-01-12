Apple's Beats Fit Pro set to go global this month

San Francisco, Jan 12 (IANS) Tech giant Apple's fitness-focused wireless earbuds Beats Fit Pro is set to launch globally later this month, with pre-orders to start on January 24.



According to a tweet from Beats, the earbuds will be released globally on January 28.



Beats Fit Pro is Apple's newest Beats earbuds, featuring flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support, reports MacRumors.



The $200 earbuds were launched in the US in November and in China in December of last year, and at the time Apple said an international release would follow sometime in early 2022.



Apple on Monday began listing Beats Fit Pro on its regional online stores outside the US for the first time in advance of pre-orders, the report said.



Beats Fit Pro comes in four colours options -- tone purple, sage gray, white, and black.



--IANS

vc/shb/