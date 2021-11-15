Apple working on drone device, new patent suggests

San Francisco, Nov 15 (IANS) Apple is developing several technologies apart from smartphones, such as a VR headset as well as a car and now a new patent has revealed that the iPhone maker may be working on a drone.



The patents were first filed in May 2020 in Singapore, but made their way to the US in February and April and were awarded to Apple on November 11, reports Patently Apple.



The US Patent And Trademark Office has published two patent applications from Apple that relate to drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The first application seems to cover the application and method of interaction between the UAV and a controller. It covers gadgets, systems, and methods for pairing the drone with a wireless remote controller.



The second patent application is more related with the monitoring and control of this type of drones. It refers to how the UAV can be controlled and monitored through a cellular network system.



Currently, there is no guarantee that this Apple drone project will ultimately come out as a finished product for commercial applications.



Meanwhile, Apple is also working on new Mac chips, presumably to be called the M2 expected to land as soon as 2023.



The next generation of chipset presumably the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max will use an enhanced 5nm process, reports The Information.



Apple and chip supplier TSMC are expected to begin production of 3nm chips for use in iPhones and Macs in 2023 with codenames "Ibiza", "Lobos" and "Palma".



--IANS

