Apple Watch Series 8 may come with blood glucose monitoring feature

San Francisco, Oct 26 (IANS) Apple's suppliers are reportedly developing components for next-generation sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 that will allow users to measure their blood glucose level.



According to Digitimes, Apple and its suppliers have already begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors - a commonly-used sensor type for health devices. The new sensor will likely be installed on the back of the watch, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in its wearer's blood.



This would be a great addition to the current features in the current Apple Watch models.



Recently, Apple Watch Series 6 added a blood oxygen sensor. Compared to the first Apple Watch capable of measuring mainly daily activity, the Apple Watch is now capable of taking an ECG, detecting falls, high and low heart rates, blood oxygen levels, and more.



The Cupertino based tech giat recently launched Apple Watch Series 7.



In India, Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) starts at Rs 41,900 but can be purchased for Rs 38,900 after cashback and Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) comes at Rs 44,900 but can be purchased for Rs 41,900 after cashback.



The new Series 7 has been launched in all-new green, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) red colours. In addition, the stainless-steel models will be available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel.



The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.



The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.



It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.



The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.



--IANS

wh/vd