Apple to let people pass on their iCloud data when they die

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Apple is launching a new digital legacy programme where its users can choose up to five people who can access the iCloud data after their demise.



The Digital Legacy programme is arriving in the latest iOS 15.2 update where you can designate up to five people as 'Legacy Contacts' on devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs.



These people, after providing proof of death and an access key, can access the data like photos, videos, documents and even purchases of the deceased.



"With 'Digital Legacy', you can choose to add one or more contacts to access and download certain data in your account after your death. If your designated contacts provide proof of death to Apple and have the required key, they will automatically obtain access to that certain account data and activation lock will be removed from all your devices," according to Apple.



"Thus, it is your responsibility to keep your Digital Legacy contacts up to date," the company said.



Currently, according to the iCloud terms of service, the deceased person's data goes with them even with a death certificate.



Google and Facebook already provide a right of survivorship to their users.



In the event of the death of a Twitter user, the micro-blogging website works with a person authorised to act on behalf of the estate, or with a verified immediate family member of the deceased to have an account deactivated.



However, it says that "we are unable to provide account access to anyone regardless of their relationship to the deceased".



--IANS

na/ksk/







