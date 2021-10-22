Apple to launch iPhone SE 3 in Q1 2022 with LCD display

San Francisco, Oct 22 (IANS) Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity and internals in 2022.



The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3, $299 or $399, reports GSMArena.



Despite expectations for a small form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.



The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.



The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, Touch-ID sensor/home button in the same aluminum body.



The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021.



The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.



--IANS

wh/khz/dpb