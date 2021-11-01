Apple to launch 'iMac Pro' in 2022 with M1 Pro/Max chips: Report

San Francisco, Nov 1 (IANS) Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation iMac that could be called the iMacaCE Pro in 2022.



According to MacRumors, the device will feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that Apple introduced with the MacBook Pro models, and there could possibly be "an added configuration."



The upcoming iMac Pro will feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion, which are two functions available with the new MacBook Pro. The base model of the iMac Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which can be upgraded to a much more capable configuration.



Design wise, it could look similar to the 24-inch 24-inch iMac. The port selection includes HDMI, USB-C, an SD card, and an Ethernet port on the power brick.



Apple recently unveiled its two latest computer-focused ARM-based Systems-On-a-Chip (SOCs), the M1 Pro and M1 Max.



According to the firm, the GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.



The M1 Pro and M1 Max introduce a system-on-a-chip (SoC) architecture to pro systems for the first time.



The M1 Pro has an up-to-16-core GPU that is up to 2x faster than M1 and up to 7x faster than the integrated graphics on the latest 8-core PC laptop chip.



The M1 Max delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth -- 2x that of M1 Pro and nearly 6x that of M1 -- and support for up to 64GB of unified memory.



