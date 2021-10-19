Apple supplier Foxconn unveils three new EV prototypes

Beijing, Oct 19 (IANS) The world's largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple's main iPhone supplier Foxconn has unveiled three electric vehicle prototypes including two sedans and an electric bus under the Foxtron brand in collaboration with Taiwan's Yulon Motor.



Yulon Motors is the owner of the Luxgen brand. It also manufactures Mitsubishi and Nissan cars for its home market. The three prototypes are a luxury sedan (called the Model E), SUV (Model C), and transit bus (Model T).



The prototypes are projected to become actual models from 2022 for Model T. The Model C is projected to be available by 2023, reports GizmoChina.



Interestingly, Foxconn's product names sound eerily similar to Tesla's lineup, which comprises the Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X.



The company says the Model E can travel 750 kilometers (about 466 miles) on a single charge, and hit 100 kilometers an hour in under 3 seconds. The Model C tops out at 700km (435 miles) and is about a second slower to 100km.



Foxconn recently said it will build electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the US and Thailand next year.



According to Nikkei Asia, the Thailand plant will be part of Foxconn's joint venture with Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT to develop a platform for EV and component production.



Meanwhile, the US plant will serve clients such as American EV startup Fisker, for which the Taiwanese company will begin building EVs by the end of 2023.



