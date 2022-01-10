Apple silicon head Jeff Wilcox joins Intel

San Francisco, Jan 10 (IANS) Apple's director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox is departing from the company to join Intel.



Wilcox originally joined Apple from Intel in 2013 and at Intel, Wilcox will now become an "Intel Fellow" and serve as the chief technology officer of the design engineering group.



In a post on his Linkedin account, Wilcox stated, "After an amazing eight years I have decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity."



"It has been an incredible ride and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished during my time there, culminating in the Apple Silicon transition with the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs and systems," he added.



For the last eight of those years, Wilcox led that system architecture team in multiple roles, most recently as the company's director of Mac system architecture.



Wilcox began his career in 1994 with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a Design Engineer. In 1997, he became Principal Component Architect for Intel Corp.



Ten years later he transitioned to being Principal Architect for NVIDIA, only to return to Intel as the Principal Engineer in 2010. A little over three years later he made the move to Apple as Director, Mac Systems Architecture.



